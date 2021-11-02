Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 887,100 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the September 30th total of 678,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 430,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Smith & Nephew from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE:SNN traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 396,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,698. The firm has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Smith & Nephew has a 1 year low of $33.49 and a 1 year high of $46.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a $0.288 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.41%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,098 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 10.6% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 22.4% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,124 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 0.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 46,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Smith & Nephew by 1.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,575 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew PLC engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical devices. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics; Sports Medicine and ENT; and Advanced Wound Management. The Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine and ENT segment consists of the following businesses: knee implants, hip implants, other reconstruction, trauma, sports medicine joint repair, arthroscopic enabling technologies and ENT.

