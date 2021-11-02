Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 6,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $315,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

SNAP stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,028,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,240,576. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 32.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 140,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,382,000 after acquiring an additional 34,270 shares in the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Snap by 286.3% during the third quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 38,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after acquiring an additional 28,540 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Snap by 27.8% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,019,000 after acquiring an additional 8,883 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Snap during the third quarter worth about $44,322,000. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Snap by 88.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares in the last quarter. 52.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.

Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.

