Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan Sells 6,000 Shares

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 6,000 shares of Snap stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.58, for a total transaction of $315,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
SNAP stock traded down $1.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.20. The company had a trading volume of 24,028,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,240,576. The company has a market capitalization of $84.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.28 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.92. Snap Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.35 and a 1-year high of $83.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.80.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Snap had a negative return on equity of 26.52% and a negative net margin of 16.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Snap Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SNAP. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down from $85.00) on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Snap from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of Snap from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.93.
About Snap
Snap, Inc engages in the operation of its camera platform. Its products include Snapchat, using the camera and editing tools to take and share Snaps, Friends Page, which lets users create and use Stories, Groups, Video and Chat, Discover for searching and surfacing relevant Stories, Snap Map, which shows friends, Stories and Snaps near the user, Memories, for saving personal collections, and Spectacles, wearable sunglasses capable of taking Snaps and interacting directly with the Snapchat application.
