Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Societe Generale in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.75.

Shares of NYSE BBVA traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,677 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,114,432. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.34. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of $2.83 and a one year high of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 9,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 25,961 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 8,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,739 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 7,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. 2.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

