SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Tal Payne Sells 25,712 Shares of Stock

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) Director Tal Payne sold 25,712 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.06, for a total value of $8,872,182.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SolarEdge Technologies stock opened at $360.93 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $288.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $268.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $190.10 and a 12 month high of $377.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 142.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.95.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $480.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $455.66 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business’s revenue was up 44.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SEDG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $322.00 to $368.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on SolarEdge Technologies from $342.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.26.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies during the second quarter worth $28,000. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 100.0% during the second quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 49.4% during the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

