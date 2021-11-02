Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Solid Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDB) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.17.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Solid Biosciences in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Chardan Capital decreased their target price on shares of Solid Biosciences from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLDB. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in Solid Biosciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Solid Biosciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 72.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SLDB opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.13. Solid Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $236.03 million, a PE ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.99.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solid Biosciences, Inc engages in the development of treatments for patients with Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD). It develops gene therapies, disease modifying therapies, and assistive devices for the cure of DMD. The company was founded by Ilan Ganot, Andrey J. Zarur, Matthew Bennett Arnold, Annie Ganot, and Gilad David Hayeem in March 2013 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

