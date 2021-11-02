South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $286.98 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) will announce sales of $286.98 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for South Jersey Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $273.61 million to $296.32 million. South Jersey Industries posted sales of $261.55 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that South Jersey Industries will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.51 billion to $1.80 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow South Jersey Industries.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.37 million. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet cut South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.13.

NYSE SJI traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $22.67. 998,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,464,007. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.86. South Jersey Industries has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $29.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.303 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SJI. State Street Corp lifted its position in South Jersey Industries by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,879,253 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $626,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,825,662 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of South Jersey Industries during the 1st quarter valued at about $51,011,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 2,959.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,004,060 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,252,000 after buying an additional 1,938,560 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 3,387.4% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,803,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,721,000 after buying an additional 1,751,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $460,466,000 after buying an additional 1,322,083 shares during the last quarter. 93.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

