South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI) by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,428,014 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,041 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $37,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,758,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $460,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,083 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,537,918 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $325,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,792 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,458,939 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,225 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of South Jersey Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,011,000. Finally, Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of South Jersey Industries by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,088,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,153,000 after purchasing an additional 356,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of South Jersey Industries stock opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.29 and a 1-year high of $29.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.84.

South Jersey Industries (NYSE:SJI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. South Jersey Industries had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 5.22%. The company had revenue of $311.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $260.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that South Jersey Industries, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.303 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.02%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SJI. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on South Jersey Industries from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised South Jersey Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised South Jersey Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.13.

South Jersey Industries Profile

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations; ETG Utility Operations; ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations; Retail Electric Operations; Appliance Service Operations; Midstream; and Corporate & Services.

