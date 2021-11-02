South Star Battery Metals (OTCMKTS:STSBF) Shares Up 37%

South Star Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:STSBF) shot up 37% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.24 and last traded at $0.21. 1,298,918 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 3,681% from the average session volume of 34,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.14.

South Star Battery Metals Company Profile (OTCMKTS:STSBF)

South Star Battery Metals Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Brazil. It is developing the Santa-Cruz Graphite project that consists of 13 licenses covering an area of approximately 13,316 hectares located in Bahia State, Brazil. The company was formerly known as South Star Mining Corp.

