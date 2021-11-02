Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director Sells $46,944.00 in Stock

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC) Director Charles R. Love sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.16, for a total value of $46,944.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp stock traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $55.33. 15,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,655. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.31. The stock has a market cap of $492.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.62 and a fifty-two week high of $55.59.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.27. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.64% and a net margin of 36.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.33%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,659 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors own 50.27% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Company Profile

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

