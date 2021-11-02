S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.500-$13.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $13.190. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $463.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $444.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $417.32. The company has a market cap of $111.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.50, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. S&P Global has a 1-year low of $303.50 and a 1-year high of $476.17.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.35%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SPGI. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $476.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $469.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in S&P Global stock. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,686 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,499,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

