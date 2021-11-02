SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) Shares Sold by Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC

Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 18.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,084 shares during the quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $3,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 197.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 328.6% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 51.8% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 66.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XBI opened at $129.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.07. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 12 month low of $110.07 and a 12 month high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

See Also: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.