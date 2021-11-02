SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 27,523 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 959,534 shares.The stock last traded at $518.00 and had previously closed at $519.78.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $496.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $493.89.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1,275.0% in the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 55 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 90.0% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 95 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.