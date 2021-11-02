SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) Position Trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH) by 60.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,943 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,341 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.69% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after buying an additional 3,911 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Get SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA XPH opened at $48.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.66. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a 52 week low of $44.12 and a 52 week high of $56.32.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.