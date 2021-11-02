SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) Sets New 52-Week High at $227.64

Shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:XSD) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $227.64 and last traded at $227.60, with a volume of 226234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $221.31.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.24.

Get SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of XSD. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF by 10.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,013,000 after purchasing an additional 5,694 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $9,108,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $2,122,000.

SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index. The S&P Semiconductor Select Industry Index represents the Semiconductor sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Recommended Story: What is a bull market?



Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.