SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) PT Raised to $195.00 at Loop Capital

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) had its price objective hoisted by Loop Capital from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

SPSC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Benchmark restated a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price (up from $120.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $162.67.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $146.20 on Friday. SPS Commerce has a 52-week low of $84.15 and a 52-week high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.90 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.68 and a 200-day moving average of $119.68.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The company had revenue of $97.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

In other SPS Commerce news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total value of $365,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total value of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 67,473 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after acquiring an additional 26,323 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 415.1% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 5,018 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 1st quarter worth approximately $177,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,275 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,701,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.05% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

