SPX (SPXC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect SPX to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. SPX has set its FY 2021 guidance at $2.250-$2.450 EPS and its FY21 guidance at $2.25-$2.45 EPS.Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $296.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.55 million. SPX had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 19.19%. On average, analysts expect SPX to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get SPX alerts:

Shares of SPXC opened at $60.19 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. SPX has a fifty-two week low of $41.78 and a fifty-two week high of $67.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.02.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SPXC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of SPX from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.19, for a total transaction of $541,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SPX stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SPX Co. (NYSE:SPXC) by 25.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,084 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,634 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.65% of SPX worth $17,902,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 91.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPX Company Profile

SPX Corp. is the supplier of infrastructure equipment and products. It operates through the following segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions. The HVAC segment engineers, designs, manufactures, installs, and services cooling products for the HVAC and industrial markets, as well as heating and ventilation products for the residential and commercial markets.

Read More: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for SPX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.