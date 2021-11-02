Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 149.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,014 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,921 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Bruker were worth $5,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 394.0% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 1,063.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bruker by 31.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 578 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bruker in the second quarter worth about $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker stock opened at $81.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.40, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.31. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $41.96 and a fifty-two week high of $92.35.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.33 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 10.49%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.20%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 11.85%.

In other Bruker news, CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 71,594 shares of Bruker stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $6,001,725.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 26.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bruker from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Bruker from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Bruker from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.80.

Bruker Profile

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.