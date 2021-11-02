Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $5.98 Million Stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC trimmed its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 30.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 187,072 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 83,126 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $5,984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Franklin Resources by 330.4% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 891 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares during the period. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the second quarter worth $40,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth $44,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 138.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,036 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 143.2% during the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 3,028 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BEN opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.06 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $18.95 and a one year high of $36.20.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The closed-end fund reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. Franklin Resources’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is presently 42.91%.

In other news, insider Franklin Resources Inc acquired 460,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.86 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,998.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.38.

Franklin Resources Company Profile

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

