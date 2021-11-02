Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $6.66 Million Holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,257 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $6,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MarketAxess by 165.1% in the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 21,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,903,000 after buying an additional 13,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 15.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,544,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,643,382,000 after purchasing an additional 78,312 shares in the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 18.5% in the second quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 644.2% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 7,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.05, for a total value of $121,762.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 5,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,149.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.02, for a total transaction of $253,600.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,623 shares in the company, valued at $33,950,734.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,902 shares of company stock worth $8,631,608 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MarketAxess stock opened at $408.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.90 and a beta of 0.42. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $396.17 and a 12-month high of $606.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $430.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $454.00.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $162.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.36 million. MarketAxess had a net margin of 39.51% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 33.63%.

MKTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $430.00 to $427.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $441.00 to $409.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $483.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $485.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of MarketAxess from $530.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $513.00.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc operates as an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It also provides data and analytical tools that help its clients to make trading decisions and facilitate the trading process by electronically communicating order information between trading counterparties.

