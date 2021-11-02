Squarepoint Ops LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN)

Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 197.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 137,506 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 91,268 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.13% of Allison Transmission worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 23.1% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 72.0% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 674,125 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,790,000 after acquiring an additional 282,130 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Allison Transmission by 3.9% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 62,184 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Allison Transmission by 3.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 633,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $25,167,000 after buying an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter.

Allison Transmission stock opened at $34.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $32.55 and a one year high of $46.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $580.32 million. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 51.15% and a net margin of 16.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. Allison Transmission’s dividend payout ratio is 29.01%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ALSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on Allison Transmission from $39.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allison Transmission in a research report on Sunday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.90.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of vehicle propulsion solutions, which includes commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully-automatic transmissions and electric-hybrid and fully-electric systems. The company solutions are used in applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

