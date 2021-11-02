Squarepoint Ops LLC Sells 157,904 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its stake in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 66.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,904 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $5,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in Yum China by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 14,193,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,444,000 after acquiring an additional 5,736,443 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,145,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,262,129,000 after acquiring an additional 4,998,055 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Yum China by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,428,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,869,000 after acquiring an additional 2,298,777 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Yum China by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,618,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,793,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yum China by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,371,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,866 shares in the last quarter. 81.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Yum China from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Macquarie lowered shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $52.90 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.77.

Shares of YUMC stock opened at $58.24 on Tuesday. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.18 and a 52-week high of $69.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.36.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.04). Yum China had a return on equity of 12.77% and a net margin of 10.41%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.37%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc engages in the operation and management of restaurants and fast food chains. It operates through the following segments: Kentucky Fried Chicken (KFC), Pizza Hut, and All Other Segments. The KFC segment operates restaurant chain. The Pizza Hut segment covers the Pizza Hut casual dining and Pizza Hut home service.

