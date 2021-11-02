SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) PT Raised to $95.00 at Raymond James

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $94.00 to $95.00 in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on SSNC. Truist increased their target price on SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.33.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $78.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08 and a beta of 1.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.62. SS&C Technologies has a 1-year low of $58.40 and a 1-year high of $79.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. SS&C Technologies had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that SS&C Technologies will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

In related news, CEO William C. Stone sold 280,000 shares of SS&C Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $19,278,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SS&C Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in SS&C Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in SS&C Technologies by 193.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SS&C Technologies

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc engages in the development and provision of software solutions to the financial services and healthcare industries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific and Japan, Canada, and the Americas, excluding the United States and Canada.

