SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Given Buy Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on SSPPF. Citigroup reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an underperform rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SSP Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get SSP Group alerts:

SSPPF stock opened at $3.26 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.62. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.97 and a 1-year high of $5.50.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.