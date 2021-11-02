SSR Mining (SSRM) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect SSR Mining to post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $376.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.84 million. On average, analysts expect SSR Mining to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:SSRM opened at $15.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.68 and its 200-day moving average is $16.30. SSR Mining has a 52-week low of $13.68 and a 52-week high of $21.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 4.49 and a current ratio of 6.34. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 14.18%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SSRM. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of SSR Mining from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 16th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of SSR Mining from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SSR Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SSR Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.80.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SSR Mining stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) (TSE:SSO) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 923,510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.43% of SSR Mining worth $14,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 50.25% of the company’s stock.

About SSR Mining

SSR Mining, Inc is a gold company. It engages in the operation, development, exploration, and acquisition of metal resource properties located in Turkey and the Americas. The firm focuses on the Çöpler Gold Mine, Puna, Marigold Mines, and Seabee Gold Operations. The company was founded on December 11, 1946 is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

