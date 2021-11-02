StableXSwap Market Cap Tops $20.66 Million (STAX)

StableXSwap (CURRENCY:STAX) traded down 21% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One StableXSwap coin can now be bought for approximately $1.51 or 0.00002406 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, StableXSwap has traded 41.8% lower against the dollar. StableXSwap has a market capitalization of $20.66 million and $6,665.00 worth of StableXSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $62,954.71 or 1.00079076 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.81 or 0.00058521 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00003978 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.48 or 0.00042090 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005071 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001298 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $488.11 or 0.00775941 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 20.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000152 BTC.

About StableXSwap

STAX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 29th, 2018. StableXSwap’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,646,645 coins. The official website for StableXSwap is stablexswap.com . StableXSwap’s official Twitter account is @stablexswap . The official message board for StableXSwap is medium.com/stablexswap

According to CryptoCompare, “STAX is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling StableXSwap

