STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) PT Raised to $47.00

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) had its target price boosted by Raymond James from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Capital One Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded STAG Industrial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.71.

STAG stock opened at $43.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.52. STAG Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $142.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.41 million. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. Research analysts expect that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total value of $1,439,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Bank & Trust grew its position in STAG Industrial by 7.1% in the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 4,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 7.0% during the second quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Stolper Co boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Stolper Co now owns 48,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 3.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 12,405 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.35% of the company’s stock.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

