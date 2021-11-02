StakerDAO (STKR) Market Cap Hits $910,075.86

StakerDAO (CURRENCY:STKR) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 2nd. One StakerDAO coin can now be bought for $0.0501 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. StakerDAO has a total market cap of $910,075.86 and $7,242.00 worth of StakerDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, StakerDAO has traded down 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00001757 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.97 or 0.00082260 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $47.85 or 0.00075737 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $64.96 or 0.00102826 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,330.75 or 1.00240354 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,411.15 or 0.06981999 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002861 BTC.

About StakerDAO

StakerDAO’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,170,860 coins. StakerDAO’s official Twitter account is @stakerdao

StakerDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as StakerDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StakerDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy StakerDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

