Standex International (SXI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Standex International to post earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $176.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.73 million. Standex International had a return on equity of 11.47% and a net margin of 5.56%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts expect Standex International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Standex International stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $113.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,697. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.26. Standex International has a 1-year low of $63.03 and a 1-year high of $113.36. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $99.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This is a boost from Standex International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

In other Standex International news, CEO David A. Dunbar sold 2,250 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ademir Sarcevic sold 650 shares of Standex International stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.06, for a total value of $62,439.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,850 shares of company stock valued at $403,989 in the last 90 days. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Standex International stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Standex International Co. (NYSE:SXI) by 134.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.64% of Standex International worth $7,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SXI. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $133.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Standex International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corp. manufactures products and services for commercial and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions. The Electronics segment is engaged in manufacturing and selling of electronic components for applications throughout the end-user market spectrum.

