Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Given New $122.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $135.00 to $122.00 in a report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Starbucks from $134.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Starbucks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Starbucks from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $123.00.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $109.80 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.93 and a 200 day moving average of $114.76. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $85.45 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.94, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 43.16% and a net margin of 10.43%. The company had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Starbucks will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

In other Starbucks news, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Starbucks by 121.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,585,346 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,265,931,000 after purchasing an additional 6,350,284 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after buying an additional 4,390,109 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at about $416,728,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Starbucks by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares in the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

