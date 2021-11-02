StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of StarTek, Inc. (NYSE:SRT) by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,197,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 104,876 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 2.94% of StarTek worth $8,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of StarTek by 66.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of StarTek during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in StarTek by 1,606.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 6,697 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in StarTek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in StarTek during the 1st quarter worth approximately $135,000. 16.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get StarTek alerts:

Shares of SRT stock opened at $5.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.59. The stock has a market cap of $234.59 million, a P/E ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 1.42. StarTek, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.95 and a twelve month high of $9.80.

StarTek (NYSE:SRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $189.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.62 million. StarTek had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.81%. Research analysts expect that StarTek, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SRT shares. TheStreet upgraded StarTek from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barrington Research started coverage on StarTek in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of StarTek in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded StarTek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

StarTek Profile

Startek, Inc is a global business process outsourcing company that provides Omni channel customer interactions, technology and back-office support solutions. It operates under the Startek and Aegis brands, which helps the large global companies to connect emotionally with their customers, solve issues, and improve net promoter scores and other customer-facing performance metrics.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for StarTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StarTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.