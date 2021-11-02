State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $101.54.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $92.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Get State Street alerts:

In related news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,487 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $400,375.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STT. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 6,927.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in State Street by 279.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 680 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $99.17 on Tuesday. State Street has a 12 month low of $58.98 and a 12 month high of $100.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.02. The firm has a market cap of $36.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The asset manager reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.08. State Street had a net margin of 20.21% and a return on equity of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that State Street will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About State Street

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.