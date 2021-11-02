State Street Corp Buys 153,882 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,769,244 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 153,882 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 1.67% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $174,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 515,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP grew its holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 763.6% in the second quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 139,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,450,000 after purchasing an additional 122,947 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 12.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 38,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 4,137 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 48.3% during the second quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 210,926 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,785,000 after purchasing an additional 68,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 4.1% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,846 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $50.46 on Tuesday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a one year low of $34.50 and a one year high of $50.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.77 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $48.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.39.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The technology company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LSXMK shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

