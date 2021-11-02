State Street Corp Buys 55,849 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) by 26.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 271,001 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,849 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in AMERCO were worth $159,861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UHAL. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in AMERCO during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 1,237.5% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 107 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AMERCO by 11.6% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 193 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 35.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ UHAL opened at $741.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14.53 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.86. AMERCO has a 52 week low of $350.24 and a 52 week high of $747.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $679.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $621.81.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $17.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.06 by $9.54. AMERCO had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERCO will post 47.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

AMERCO engages in the provision of insurance, moving and storage operation businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Moving and Storage; Property and Casualty Insurance; and Life Insurance. The Moving and Storage segment consists of the rental of trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces.

