State Street Corp Grows Holdings in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 67.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,398,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,765,881 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $170,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,292,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,092 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,414,000 after purchasing an additional 514,944 shares during the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.4% during the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 3,811,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,907,000 after purchasing an additional 124,820 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 45.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,397,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,058,000 after acquiring an additional 746,684 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 4,500.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,233,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,185,104 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JHG opened at $47.50 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.40 and its 200-day moving average is $40.32. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $24.41 and a 12-month high of $47.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.42.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.20. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 24.61% and a return on equity of 15.99%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $689.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.50%.

Several brokerages have commented on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Janus Henderson Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.10.

Janus Henderson Group Company Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

