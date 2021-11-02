State Street Corp Has $168.08 Million Stock Holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned about 3.87% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $168,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 252.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

RHP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.25.

RHP stock opened at $87.81 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.59. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.78. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.26 and a 52-week high of $90.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.95). The business had revenue of $306.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.60 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was up 336.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning and operating group-oriented, destination hotel assets in urban and resort markets. It operates through the following segments: Hospitality, Entertainment, and Corporate and Other. The Hospitality segment includes directly-owned hotel properties and hotel operations, as well as the Gaylord Rockies joint venture.

