State Street Corp Increases Stock Holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 8.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,408,783 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 193,505 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $174,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 357,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,835,000 after buying an additional 24,538 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 3.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,591,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,063,000 after buying an additional 247,403 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 811.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 222,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,507,000 after buying an additional 197,843 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 51,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 16.1% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 320,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,346,000 after buying an additional 44,422 shares during the period. 94.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.50.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $84.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $86.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.58 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.25. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 8.35%. The firm had revenue of $463.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $462.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.20%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc engages in the franchise and operation of hotels under the Wyndham brand. It operates through the following segments: Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management. The Hotel Franchising segment offers licenses of brand names and associated trademarks to hotel owners under long-term franchise agreements.

