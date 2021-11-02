State Street Corp Invests $161.99 Million in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,500,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,985,000. State Street Corp owned approximately 0.93% of Bentley Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,203,000. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Bentley Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,040,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 366,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,725,000 after purchasing an additional 134,995 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $18,666,000. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,774,000. 32.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock opened at $58.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $62.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.06. The company has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion and a PE ratio of 114.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.14 and a 52 week high of $71.92.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 74.37% and a net margin of 18.38%. The company had revenue of $222.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.45 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 21.43%.

In related news, CTO Keith A. Bentley sold 80,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.48, for a total transaction of $4,950,984.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Brian F. Hughes sold 2,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total value of $151,755.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BSY. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Griffin Securities began coverage on Bentley Systems in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $59.47 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bentley Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Bentley Systems from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bentley Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.58.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenWindPower, OpenTower, STAAD and RAM, LEAP and RM, SACS, MOSES, PLAXIS, SITEOPS, AutoPIPE, and LumenRT.

