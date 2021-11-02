State Street Corp Raises Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

State Street Corp grew its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,120,046 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181,916 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $164,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 466.7% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 510 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 217.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 664 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $77.98 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 43.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.08. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.06 and a fifty-two week high of $84.23.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $251.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.50 million. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 19.83%. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Globus Medical from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Globus Medical from $88.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.92.

In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $63,416.29. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 24.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

