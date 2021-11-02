State Street Corp Sells 704,012 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

State Street Corp cut its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,615,180 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 704,012 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 2.75% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $157,669,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LPX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 978 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Louisiana-Pacific alerts:

Shares of NYSE LPX opened at $60.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.82. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $28.78 and a 52-week high of $76.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.75.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Louisiana-Pacific had a net margin of 31.30% and a return on equity of 91.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts forecast that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.71%.

In related news, Director Stephen E. Macadam bought 1,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alan Haughie bought 12,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at $2,474,114.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.14.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

Recommended Story: Dividend

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX).

Receive News & Ratings for Louisiana-Pacific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Louisiana-Pacific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.