Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Short Interest Update

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,563,600 shares, a growth of 23.8% from the September 30th total of 1,263,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 52,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 30.1 days.

OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $34.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.10. Stelco has a 12 month low of $10.68 and a 12 month high of $40.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Stelco from C$50.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Stelco from C$53.00 to C$56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stelco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.17.

Stelco Holdings, Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products. The firm products include hot rolled, coated, cold rolled, and other. It supports a range of customers in the field of steel service center, appliance, automotive, energy, construction, pipe and tube industries in North America.

