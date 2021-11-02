Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) PT Raised to $15.50

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) had its price target increased by Raymond James from $15.00 to $15.50 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SCM. Oppenheimer raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE:SCM opened at $14.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.95 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 1.33. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12 month low of $8.25 and a 12 month high of $14.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 61.55% and a return on equity of 8.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.93%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 99.12%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 8,625 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 348,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,551,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,602,000. 19.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

