Stephens Raises Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Price Target to $134.00

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) had its price target raised by Stephens from $120.00 to $134.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on CFR. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $117.10.

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $135.32 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12-month low of $68.58 and a 12-month high of $135.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $116.92.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $246.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.11 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 38.17% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 80.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,504,261 shares of the bank’s stock worth $280,477,000 after acquiring an additional 14,499 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 3.0% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,424,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $271,549,000 after acquiring an additional 71,745 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 14.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,531 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $102,316,000 after purchasing an additional 115,206 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 690,063 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,287,000 after purchasing an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 18.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,684 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,980,000 after purchasing an additional 61,042 shares during the period. 81.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services, as well as trust and investment management, mutual funds, investment banking, insurance, brokerage, leasing, asset-based lending, treasury management and item processing services.

