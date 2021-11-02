StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck Sells 60,337 Shares

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck sold 60,337 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $2,838,252.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 1st, Thomas Keck sold 62,551 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.21, for a total transaction of $2,953,032.71.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Thomas Keck sold 29,765 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $1,359,069.90.

On Monday, October 25th, Thomas Keck sold 24,780 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $1,108,657.20.

On Friday, October 22nd, Thomas Keck sold 18,052 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.94, for a total transaction of $793,204.88.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Thomas Keck sold 13,212 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $572,740.20.

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total transaction of $177,970.40.

On Thursday, October 14th, Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of StepStone Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $116,154.00.

Shares of STEP stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.86. The stock had a trading volume of 310,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,986. StepStone Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.19 and a fifty-two week high of $49.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.02.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STEP. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 30.5% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

STEP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

