STERIS (NYSE:STE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.600-$7.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.720. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of NYSE STE traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.73. 558,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,862. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 0.56. STERIS has a 1 year low of $170.36 and a 1 year high of $237.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $218.61 and a 200 day moving average of $210.81.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $968.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.90 million. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.88%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on STE shares. Stephens upped their target price on STERIS from $217.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on STERIS from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $227.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STERIS presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.83.

In related news, VP Renato Tamaro sold 1,449 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.63, for a total transaction of $309,549.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $4,700,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in STERIS stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 222.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 286,093 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of STERIS worth $85,581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

