Steven Issa Sells 1,479 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) Stock

Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) CEO Steven Issa sold 1,479 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $79,762.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE CUBI traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.05. 331,998 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,600. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.52. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.95 and a twelve month high of $56.49.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $3.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $1.49. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 30.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CUBI. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $52.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Customers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Customers Bancorp from $42.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CUBI. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Customers Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Customers Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Customers Bancorp by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Customers Bancorp

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiary, Customers Bank. It operates through the Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile segments. The Customers Bank Business Banking segment include commercial customers in Southeastern Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Massachusetts, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Washington, DC, and Illinois through a single-point-of-contact business model and provides liquidity to residential mortgage originators nationwide through commercial loans to mortgage companies.

