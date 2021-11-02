Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Has $138,000 Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 1st quarter valued at $1,416,000. Alpine Global Management LLC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 149,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,412,000 after buying an additional 15,803 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WLTW. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $266.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $254.59.

Shares of NASDAQ WLTW opened at $237.62 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $236.73. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a 12-month low of $179.31 and a 12-month high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

Read More: EV Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WLTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.