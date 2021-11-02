Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Invests $127,000 in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $30,512,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter worth $22,551,000. Bandera Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $15,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,022,000 after purchasing an additional 573,226 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,978,000 after purchasing an additional 418,096 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMKR opened at $22.85 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.48. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.70 and a 52 week high of $29.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11 and a beta of 1.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.52 and its 200 day moving average is $23.73.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 9.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.43%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group cut Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.43, for a total transaction of $560,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Megan Faust sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total value of $143,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 101,875 shares of company stock worth $2,612,188. Company insiders own 58.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

