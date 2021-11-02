Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC Lowers Stock Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT) by 52.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,901 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,224 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF were worth $157,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 38.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 171,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,308,000 after purchasing an additional 47,834 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 276,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,993,000 after acquiring an additional 38,694 shares during the last quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,576,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the first quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 84.3% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 20,584 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ROBT opened at $56.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.83. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a one year low of $38.97 and a one year high of $59.72.

