Stifel Financial Corp Acquires 4,751 Shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO)

Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,751 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp owned approximately 0.40% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Invesco Global Water ETF by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 1st quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000.

Shares of PIO stock opened at $41.94 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Water ETF has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $43.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 20th. This is an increase from Invesco Global Water ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%.

Invesco Global Water ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

