Stifel Financial Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CF Industries by 0.9% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 27,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 15,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 2.0% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 5,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CF Industries by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Get CF Industries alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CF shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CF Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.46.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Bohn sold 56,580 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $3,355,194.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 58,090 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.80, for a total transaction of $3,473,782.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CF Industries stock opened at $57.59 on Tuesday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.96 and a 12-month high of $63.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.29, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.50). CF Industries had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. CF Industries’s revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.63%.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Featured Article: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.